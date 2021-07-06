WIFF Under the Stars returns August 20

Windsor’s waterfront will once again welcome movie-goers this summer for ‘WIFF Under the Stars.’

The Windsor International Film Festival’s summer drive-in style event will be returning Aug. 20 to Sept. 11 at Festival Plaza downtown.

WIFF opted to cancel its annual festival planned for November due to the unknowns of the pandemic and in an effort to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and patrons.

As a way to stay connected to the community and bring movies to avid film fans WIFF Under the Stars will offer “something for everyone,” the organization says.

WIFF plans to host family matinees and evening double-features, telling movie fans to “pack the car and join us for the event of the summer!”