WIFF Under The Stars returns with free outdoor screenings

The Windsor International Film Festival is offering free outdoor community screenings of some great films this weekend.

WIFF Under the Stars runs Friday June 9 to Sunday, June 11, at Civic Plaza in front of Windsor City Hall, 350 City Hall Square West.

These WIFF Under The Stars screenings are funded by the Government of Canada, co-led by the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, and supported by the City of Windsor.

A variety of family programming will be presented throughout the three days, including Encanto, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Blueback.

The programming also features anniversary titles, including How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days and The Sandlot; Hollywood blockbusters, including Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and more.

Explore the full schedule of screenings.