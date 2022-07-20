Wig theft leads to multiple people pepper-sprayed in New Westminster

An attempt to steal a wig from a store in New Westminster last week ended with multiple people pepper-sprayed and a 27-year-old suspect in custody, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 6th Street and 6th Avenue, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they received a 911 call about a theft in progress at that location. The caller reported a man attempting to steal a wig. When he was confronted by store staff, he allegedly pepper-sprayed them and ran away, spraying more people on the street as he fled.

Officers responded to the area and arrested a man who matched the suspect description they had received, the NWPD said, adding that the man they arrested was also in possession of other items that had been reported stolen earlier in the evening.

“We’d like to thank the quick thinking witnesses that saw this theft in progress and called 911.” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Justine Thom, in the release.

“Their quick action allowed officers to arrive within four minutes of the call. At that point, the suspect was still in the area and could be taken into custody.”

The suspect, a Vancouver resident, has since been released on several conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14, police said.

They added that they believe some of the people who were pepper-sprayed may have left the area before police arrived. Police asked these victims of the incident to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411 to share their stories and access services from the department's Victim Assistance Unit.