Wiikwemkoong hires security guards, increases video surveillance after recent string of incidents

After a string of recent criminal activity, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory is hiring security to patrol the community overnight.

On social media on Tuesday, the community's ogimaa (chief), Rachel Manitowabi, addressed community concerns about incidents that have happened this week.

The Ontario fire marshal is investigating a suspicious fire at the Naandwe Miikaan recovery clinic that happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday, Manitowabi said.

The clinic will temporarily operate out of the Wikwemkoong Health Centre's multi-purpose room.

There was a second fire at the Wiikwemikong Canine Facility Tuesday morning, she added.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police are investigating several incidents of break-ins and attempted break-ins of vehicles in the community, Manitowabi said, and they are encouraging community members to come forward with information.

"We are strongly encouraging our community members to report any suspicious behaviours or activities. Any information that you provide to the police helps keep our community safe," she said.

"An effective way to help is to contact the police and file an official report. Social media posts or comments (are) not an official means of filing a police report. You must contact police directly to assist with resolving these crimes."

Uniformed Cancom security guards started a new nightly patrol of the community Wednesday night.

Four security guards in two marked vehicles will patrol the "village of Wiky" from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. every night of the week, the First Nation said in an announcement on social media.

Working in conjunction with Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services, the security team is expected to help increase safety along with increased video surveillance.

Earlier this month, threatening signs were posted on Crown land near the First Nation. Read more about that story here.