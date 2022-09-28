Wiikwemkoong shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

Residents in the unceded First Nation territory of Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island are breathing a sigh of relief as police announce the emergency advisory has been lifted Wednesday afternoon after more than 24 hours of sheltering in place.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police both made the announcement shortly after 3 p.m. that the incident involving an "armed and dangerous" man has been peacefully resolved and the suspect is in custody.

"A community member who was at the centre of the search has turned himself in to authorities safely and peacefully," Ogimaa Kwe (Chief) Rachel Manitowabi told CTV News.

Police say there is no further risk to public safety.

No word on the charges against the 39-year-old local suspect.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The incident began Tuesday morning when WTPS advised Wiikwemkoong Board of Education to place all its schools under a 'hold and secure' protocol due to an investigation in the community.

About an hour later, an emergency alert went out to the northeast region telling residents to shelter in place, lock all windows and doors and report all suspicious people to police. It, along with a civil alert, caused confusion and worry in many nearby communities, such as Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

OPP Sgt. Carlo told CTV News in a phone interview Wednesday morning the shelter in place was limited to Wiikwemkoong and the Alert Ready system does not allow police to send warnings out to individual communities, which is why people off of the island also received the alerts.

Most students were dismissed as usual Tuesday afternoon, with then exception of two areas where police were actively searching.

The chief also explained the decision to dismiss students at the usual time on Tuesday.

"At 2:40 p.m., we received an update from (Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service) advising myself and WBE director that the current situation was contained in a specific location within the community and it was deemed safe for regular dismissal except for the satellite communities of Cape Smith/Kaboni," Manitouwabi said.

"As an additional measure, OPP arrived on Wikwemikong Way to support the safety of our children walking home."

Tuesday night, First Nation council members approved a day off for students on Wednesday as the shelter in place continued.

Members of the Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team are available 24/7 to community members at 705-348-1937.

Tuesday night, it posted a video with tips on how to talk to kids about traumatic events.

"When OPP issues an emergency alert, it is continuously sent out approximately every 4-6 hours until the situation has been resolved," Manitowabi said.