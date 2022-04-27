Wikwemikong board fires police chief

It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.

The moves comes after Terry McCaffrey was found guilty of sexual assault in a verdict announced earlier this week.

The board made the decision after meeting behind closed doors Tuesday evening.

"In light of the finding of guilt, the board has decided to terminate the employment of Terry McCaffrey, effect immediately," the board said in a statement Wednesday.

McCaffrey was 44 when he was charged. The charges related to an incident in 2019. The investigation began in 2020 and he was suspended with pay Jan. 27 of last year.

Justice J. Elliott Allen delivered the guilty verdict Monday morning and the matter will return to court May 10 to set a date for sentencing.