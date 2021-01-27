The chief of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident from 2019.

Terry McCaffrey 44, of Manitowaning, was charged Wednesday after an investigation that began in 2020.

Ontario Provincial Police received information last year from the victim about the attack and began an investigation.

On Wednesday evening, the police services board in Wikwemikong said the OPP has formally told them of the charges.

"In the circumstances, the board will be meeting on an in camera basis to deliberate over the next steps in ensuring the delivery of safe and effective policing to the people of Wikwemikong," the statement said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

A publication ban is in place to prevent revealing information pertaining to the victim or their identity.

"Police remind everyone that victims of sexual assault are not alone," the release said. "If you need support or know of someone who does, there are local resources available to help, such as Ontario Victim Services or the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres. You are strongly encouraged to seek help and/or report incidents to police."