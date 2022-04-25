Wikwemikong police chief found guilty in sexual assault case

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police chief who has been suspended with pay since charges were laid last year has been found guilty of sexual assault in a case stemming from 2019.

After a complaint was filed in 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police started the investigation involving Terry McCaffrey, a man in his mid-40s from Manitowaning on Manitoulin Island.

Justice J. Elliott Allen delivered the guilty verdict Monday morning and the matter will return to court May 10 to set a date for sentencing.

In McCaffrey's absence Gregory Mishibinijima was appointed acting chief of police.

With files from Darren Macdonald, CTV News Northern Ontario digital content producer