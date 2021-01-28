The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Board appointed an acting chief of police following news Wednesday the current chief has been charged with sexual assault.

The board suspended Police Chief Terry McCaffrey, 44, with pay, effective Jan. 27.

"The suspension stems from Chief McCaffrey being charged with one count of sexual assault," Sue-Ann Oshkabewisens, president of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Board, said in a news release Thursday. "The suspension will remain in effect until the final disposition of the charges against him."

McCaffrey was charged Wednesday by the Ontario Provincial police for an incident that allegedly took place in 2019. The investigation began in 2020.

Staff Sgt. Gregory Mishibinijima has been appointed acting chief of police, the release said, and the board will consider appointing an interim chief of police.

"As always, the board remains committed to ensuring that the service provides safe and effective policing to the people of Wiikemkoong Unceded Territory," the release said.

"Due to the fact that this matter is now before the courts, the board will not be making any further comment at this time."