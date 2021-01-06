Wikwemikong Tribal Police

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service said three people from Toronto were charged with drug trafficking and several weapons offences in the Manitoulin Island First Nation.

This after officers responded to a firearm call early Tuesday morning.

"As a result of the investigation and collected information, police have seized in excess of 100 grams of a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine," police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. "In addition, police have also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime, a restricted handgun and prohibited weapon."

Now, three people in their early twenties are facing several charges. They remain in custody after a brief court appearance Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.