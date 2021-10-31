Wilberforce PS temporary closed to in-person learning as of Monday

Effective Monday, Wilberforce Public School in Lucan will be temporarily closed for in-person learning.

Students will return to virtual learning until Monday November 8.

With the current number of COVID-19 cases at the school, it was determined that operations and instruction could pose a challenge.

Teachers are contacting families with information.

Those in need of technology to support virtual learning are being asked to contact the school office.

The release sent Sunday evening states, "The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly. Middlesex-London Health Unit will be providing advice and support to the school community."

For more information, visit the Thames Valley District School Board's website.