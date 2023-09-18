Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands Monday morning -- Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.
Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon.
The bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter, the wildlife commission said in a statement.
"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the wildlife commission said.
The wildlife commission estimates there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, with the most located in central Florida.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policyA hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Doug Ford gifts Olivia Chow photograph showing ties between two familiesOntario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow appeared to put their differences aside on Monday afternoon, focusing instead on their family history as a source of common ground.
-
Man dead, driver arrested following hit-and-run collision in Red DeerA 32-year-old man has died after a collision with the driver of a vehicle in Red Deer on Sunday night.
-
Fire levels pig barn near Wingham, Ont.Steve Pilon was on his way to work this morning shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when he spotted a yellow glow in the sky — a barn between Wingham and Whitechurch was on fire.
-
P.E.I. researchers looking for participants for puppy behaviour studyResearchers with the University of Prince Edward Island are working to learn more about the behavioural development of puppies.
-
Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issueWindsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Cambridge traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, seized BMWA 21-year-old Cambridge man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized drugs, a weapon and a vehicle.
-
Latest Sask. COVID-19 report shows increaseThe Saskatchewan health ministry's latest publicly-released COVID-19 numbers show increased viral activity in the province and low vaccine uptake.