Wild boar overpopulation affecting more than 60 southern Sask. communities: SARM

More than 60 southern Saskatchewan municipalities are suffering from overpopulation of invasive wild boars, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM).

SARM is warning of the potential impacts the invasive species can have on Saskatchewan’s ecosystems and economy.

“To this day, wild boar have free reign of rural Saskatchewan land with no predators keeping the population in check,” said SARM president Ray Orb, in a news release.

“Each year, the risk of transferable disease grows between domestic hogs. We can’t ignore the damaging financial and environmental impact wild boars leave in their wake any longer.”

SARM said the invasive species, which are fast, have sharp tusks and can weigh over 200 pounds, roams regularly through crops, golf courses and native land.

The pigs are nocturnal and are also easily able to handle Saskatchewan’s harsh winters.

Wild boar came to Saskatchewan in the late 1970s as domestic livestock. Over time, many escaped and reproduced at a rapid pace.

In 2016 Wildlife Regulations were amended to allow hunters the opportunity to hunt feral wild boars year-round without a license.

SARM is calling for moratoriums on wild boar farming to prevent the problem from getting worse.

“Wild boar are difficult to hunt; it takes many hours and significant effort to track these animals. The time is imminent for a collaborative, long-term solution to be realized with our provincial government,” Orb said.

More details to come…