Wild fire evacuation in Sask. north leads to spike in COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, the Far North West region recorded another 14 cases of COVID-19, bring the total active cases for the region to 83.

The Buffalo River Dene Nation was recently evacuated due to forest fires in the area with residents heading to Lloydminster and North Battleford.

“That evacuation has resulted in several risks for transmission of COVID-19, and unfortunately, we have reported an increase in the number of cases amongst the residents of Buffalo River,” said Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka.

Several communities were forced to evacuate due to the wildfires in the area.

“About 10 cases of the strain are positive for the variants of concern and we are working on confirmation to make a determination on weather they are the Delta variant or what kind of variants,” Ndubuka told CTV News.

Ndubuka also points to the surge in cases due to the increase in testing and the vaccine hesitancy among residents.

Île-à-la-Crosse is reporting zero case of COVID-19, said mayor Dwayne Favel.

“I think everybody's concerned with the health and wellness of our, of our young people. We want our people to be healthy and well.”

Favel says the Île-à-la-Crosse first vaccination rate is 70 per cent for people over 12.