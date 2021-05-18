Wild lightning storm creates spectacle across Metro Vancouver, leads to outages

Crews in Metro Vancouver are cleaning up after a wild lightning storm struck the region Monday night, creating a spectacle shared widely on social media.

Photos and video posted online captured the dramatic display as the storm moved across the region.

Some hail and heavy rainfall downed trees and branches and caused flooding on several Vancouver streets

Crews from BC Hydro worked through the night to restore power in parts of East Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.

By 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, only about 340 customers across the Lower Mainland were still without power because of the storm.

Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver shows the area might see more thunderstorms Tuesday night. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, with temperatures reaching no higher than 12 C.

