Wild video emerges showing large group set road on fire before stunt driving on Toronto street

Video has emerged showing the wild moments a large group of people gathered in the middle of a Toronto street, setting the road on fire while doing doughnuts in the intersection.

Toronto police said they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Placer Court area in North York around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports people were stunt driving, discharging fireworks and participating in other prohibited activities.

In one part of the video, which was posted online, a person can be seen pouring a flammable substance on the road, creating a massive ring of fire.

A car can then be seen doing doughnuts in the middle of the flaming ring.

The video then cuts to when police arrive at the scene.

According to police, officers were met with hostility when they arrived and said that "members of the group jumped on a scout car causing extensive damage."

Police said when the group was dispersed they then made their way to other areas of the city and engaged in similar activities.

Police said some charges were laid but specifics were not yet available.