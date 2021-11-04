Wild video shows shootout in Vaughan plaza parking lot

Police have released new video footage of a brazen shootout at a shopping plaza in Vaughan last month that injured two women.

The 35-second video shows several individuals standing around talking in a parking lot near Langstaff Road and Valeria Boulevard in the early morning hours of Oct. 18 when gunfire erupts.

In the video one of the suspects can be seen running for cover while firing multiple shots at several vehicles that appeared to be speeding away from the scene. Another individual, meanwhile, is seen ducking behind a parked car and then firing multiple shots from a crouching position.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, however a worker at the plaza previously told CP24 that there appeared to be some sort of party going on in the parking lot earlier in the night.

Police say that they have since arrested two individuals in connection with the incident and have issued a warrant for a third.

But they say that investigators believe there are “additional suspects involved and are working to identify those individuals.”

“They are urged to seek legal advice and turn themselves in,” police said in a press release.

Mubarik Gool, 27, of Toronto and Brandon Graham, 23, of Toronto are both charged with 10 offences each, including accessory after the fact to attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say that they are continuing to look for 23-year-old Toronto resident Jameel Melville.

The two women who were injured in the shooting both made their own way to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.