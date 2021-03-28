Wild weather behind multiple Sudbury power outages

Officials in Sudbury are warning of power outages in the city after a messy mix of weather hit the region.

According to Greater Sudbury Utilities (GSU), approximately 175 customers in the community of Coniston are being impacted. Crews are responding to the issue near Edward Avenue, north of Walter Street.

GSU is also reporting that there are smaller outages in New Sudbury and in the Mallard's Landing area.

There is no estimated time of resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.