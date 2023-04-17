Wild weather swings expected this week – possibly even snow

Southern Ontario has returned to typical spring weather after days of summer-like temperatures and lots of sunshine.

At the end of last week, temperatures in Waterloo region and surrounding areas hit the mid-20s.

By Monday afternoon, it had dropped to 3 degrees Celsius with light rain falling throughout the day.

More rain is expected this week and a chance of flurries too.

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast shows flurries developing overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high will be around 1C, with temperatures dropping below the freezing mark and another chance of flurries overnight.

The nicest day of the week could be Wednesday. The agency is predicting a high of 12C, before the temperature drops to 1C on Wednesday night.

Temperatures could reach 17C on Thursday and Friday, but there’s also a chance of showers throughout the day and night.

Those rainy conditions are also expected to continue into the weekend.

As CTV’s weather specialist Will Aiello points out, it’s not unusual to see these kinds of weather swings in April but it’s tough to take after last week’s record-setting daily highs.