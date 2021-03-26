Wild weather wreaks havoc along Lake Simcoe shoreline

Wild weather wreaks havoc in Innisfil, where strong winds pushed broken ice onto the shorelines and resident's properties.

While the ice formations are nothing new for those who live along the lakeshores, it is inconvenient and damaging.

Al Gilchrist is a longtime Innisfil resident who says life along the water comes with some level of risk. "The boathouses, the break-walls, the docks, they all suffer. It's an accepted fact. It's Mother Nature," he says.

Over the last 24 hours, Mother Nature packed a punch with strong winds gusting 70 to 80 kilometres per hour..

At the end of Lockhart Road on Sussex Drive, one residence had a beam and the power taken out as the ice pushed its way to the front door.

"When it happens, there's not a darn thing you can do about it because it's such a huge, heavy force," Gilchrist says. "You just have to accept that there's going to be damage, and hopefully, your insurance will pay for it."