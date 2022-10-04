Wildfire at Minnekhada Regional Park being held at 14 hectares

A wildfire that sparked at Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C. is no longer burning out of control.

In an update Tuesday, the Regional District of Metro Vancouver said the blaze is being held at 14 hectares. Investigation into how it started is ongoing but

"Work by ground crews and aerial support over the past 24 hours has allowed firefighters to access critical areas and establish hose lines around the fire perimeter," a media release says.

Fifty firefighters and multiple helicopters remain in the park, which is closed to the public.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and the regional district is urging everyone in the area to be mindful of the unseasonably hot and dry weather, noting the fire danger rating remains high-to-extreme.

"This event serves as a reminder that even a small heat source can spark a major fire – be vigilant around all ignition sources," the statement says, urging anyone who sees a fire to report it by calling 911

The wildfire at #Minnekhada is currently being held at 14 ha. and is no longer considered to be out of control. Work by ground crews and aerial support over the past 24 hours has allowed firefighters to access critical areas and establish hose lines around the fire perimeter. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/MUqpc8WtdV

.