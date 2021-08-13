iHeartRadio

Wildfire burning east of Canmore closes Hwy. 1

A wildfire burning east of Canmore closed Highway 1 early Friday evening

A wildfire burning near Dead Man's Flats closed  Hwy. 1 in both directions Friday evening.

The fire started late Friday afternoon just east of Canmore at Pigeon Mountain.

RCMP detachments, fire departments -on the ground and in air - are working to control the wildfire and to ensure public safety.

The fire danger rating in the area is extreme.

Eastbound Highway 1 is blocked from Bow Valley Trail to Highway 1x. Westbound traffic is now blocked as well.

Canmore RCMP are investigating.

Traffic is asked to detour along Highway 1A until further notice.

