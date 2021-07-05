Wildfire burning in B.C.'s South Okanagan forces evacuation of several properties

A wildfire burning in B.C.'s Okanagan forced people in the Osoyoos Indian Band to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

The fire is burning northeast of Oliver. The band issued a state of local emergency and an evacuation alert for several properties, giving residents time to prepare to leave if necessary.

But more than a dozen properties were ordered to leave their homes immediately Sunday evening.

The properties listed on the evacuation order are:

11112 Sage Rd.

1182 Sage Rd.

1200 Sage Rd.

1254 Sage Rd.

1160 Sage Rd.

1199 Sage Rd.

1246 Sage Rd.

1268 Sage Rd.

1198 Sage Rd.

1250 Sage Rd.

1245 McKinney Rd.

1252 McKinney Rd.

Evacuation alerts are also in place for 16 properties on Sandpoint Drive. The Osoyoos Indian Band's state of emergency will be in place until July 10 or unless lifted earlier.

BC Wildfire Service said Sunday night the Wolfcub Creek wildfire, located about five kilometres northeast of Oliver, was about 45 hectares in size and was listed as out of control. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Since April 1, the BC Wildfire Service has responded to just under 680 wildfires. About 89,600 hectares have burned in the province so far this year.