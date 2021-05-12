Wildfire burning in south Whiteshell, public told to avoid area: province

The Manitoba Wildfire Service is currently battling a wildfire in the south Whiteshell area.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Manitoba government said a fire is burning in the area of Toniata, and the public is being told to avoid the area.

“Crews are battling a fire and need to keep roads clear and people safe,” the post reads.

Dry conditions have caused wildfires to burn in several parts of the province, including one in the RM of Piney.

This is a developing story. More to come.