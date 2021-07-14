Wildfire burning near Ashcroft, B.C., prompts evacuation order and alerts

An out-of-control wildfire burning in B.C.'s Thompson-Nicola region has forced the evacuation of dozens of properties, and prompted evacuation alerts in the nearby villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District said the Tremont Creek wildfire is "threatening structures and the safety of residents" in Electoral Area "I", prompting an evacuation order for 50 properties east of Ashcroft.

The order applies to the following addresses:

3165-3820 Barnes Lake Road

2000-2480 Highway 97C

2606 Kirkland Ranch Rd.

4020 Studhorse Rd.

1886 and 1924 Woods Creek Forest Services Road

4380-4499 Y D Ranch Road

Any other properties within the area noted on a provided map

Evacuees who need emergency support services have been told to report to the Salvation Army Building at 1480 Sutherland Ave. in Kelowna.

The blaze, which was discovered Monday about eight kilometres southeast of Ashcroft, has grown to about 780 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for the entire village of Cache Creek, parts of Ashcroft and 675 of properties nearby.

The Ashcroft alert applies to properties in the village's downtown core, the Mesa Subdivision and North Ashcroft. Officials have also issued an alert for the following addresses in electoral areas "I" and "J":

All properties in Savona

All properties in Walhachin

All properties in Thompson River Estates

Any other properties within the area noted on a provided map

People living in the affected areas should prepare to flee on short notice should the situation worsen, officials said. That means filling their cars with gas and packing essential items such as government-issued ID, glasses and medication, insurance and mortgage papers.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the Village of Ashcroft said in a news release.

People can check the evacuation status of an address in the area by visiting the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's website.