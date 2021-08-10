Wildfire burning near Duncan being held at 32 hectares

A wildfire burning in the Copper Canyon area, roughly 13 kilometres northwest of Duncan, B.C., is now "being held," the BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday.

The fire started on Aug. 5, and grew to roughly 32 hectares. While the fire hasn't gone down in size, the BC Wildfire Service says that "sufficient suppression action has been taken" and that it's unlikely that the fire will grow past the boundaries set up by firefighters.

In total, 48 firefighters, one firefighting helicopter, four water tenders and a "parattack" crew – firefighters who parachute to hard-to-reach fire zones – are working to extinguish the blaze.

A state of local emergency declared by the Cowichan Valley Regional District on Friday remains in place as of Tuesday.

An evacuation order for one home on Mount Prevost Road also remains in effect, according to the regional district.

On Monday, a resident who lives just below Copper Canyon said he was worried about the fire.

Mike Morgan said he was grateful for the efforts of firefighters, noting that he could hear helicopters going to and from the fire throughout the weekend. At the time, three firefighting helicopters were being used to battle the flames.