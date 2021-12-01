Wildfire burning west of Hwy 22 under control, residents no longer considered at risk

Those living in a select area along the Highway 22 corridor had been asked to prepare to leave their homes on short notice as a wildfire burns west of the highway, but the risk to the area has since waned.

Strong wind complicated the effort to control the roughly 100 hectare blaze that is burning approximately two kilometres south of Highway 533. Wind speeds upward of 110 km/h have been reported in the area and Environment Canada has issued a wind warning as gusts could reach speeds of 140 km/h through the day.

As of 6 a.m., residents living between Highway 533 and Chimney Rock Road — in an area north of Highway 3, southwest of the community of Nanton and south of Chain Lakes Provincial Park — were told to expect to evacuate their homes if wind direction shifts and jeopardizes the region. Officials have since determined the residences are not in immediate danger.

Highway 22 was closed between Highway 3 to the south and Highway 533 to the north for several hours but reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

Visibility along the open section of Highway 22 will potentially deteriorate due to smoke from the fire.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officials confirmed the wildfire was no longer spreading.

For the latest on the wildfire and potential evacuations, visit Alberta Emergency Alert.