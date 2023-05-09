Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
The fire near Hassett, N.S., started Monday and hot, dry, windy conditions helped it spread to 111 hectares.
More than two dozen Department of Natural Resources and Renewables employees are on site along with 47 volunteer firefighters.
Two department helicopters are dumping water on the fire and monitoring it.
The province says work will continue until dark and resume in the morning.
On Monday, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.
