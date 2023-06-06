Wildfire caused 'no significant damage' to oilfield operations, Cenovus says

Calgary-based Cenovus Energy says it has safely restarted a portion of its production that was shut down because of the threat of wildfires in northern and central Alberta.

The company said Monday it restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of the 85,000 BOE/d that was impacted by the wildfire risk. That production came from its Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas.

"Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to 10 days, which represents approximately 20,000 BOE/d," Cenovus wrote in a statement on Monday.

The company says staff have been able to access the affected sites and "no significant damage has been identified."

Cenovus says it is closely monitoring the wildfire situation and its impact on its operations. So far, neither its oilsands operations nor Lloydminster complex have been affected.

"Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who worked tirelessly to keep the company's people and assets safe, as well as the continued support of provincial emergency management teams and firefighters."

The company says it has contributed $200,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist in relief efforts.