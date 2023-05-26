Wildfire danger prompts travel restrictions in southeastern Manitoba

The Manitoba government is limiting vehicle travel in the southeast part of the province due to wildfire concerns.

Natural Resources and Northern Development issued the warning Friday, stating that no motorized backcountry travel is allowed in Moose Lake, Birch Point, Woodridge and Marchand Provincial Parks and surrounding areas.

Officials are warning of increased danger in the area because of wildfires. The restrictions will be in place daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Outside of those hours, anyone driving an ATV in the area is asked to stay on developed trails and stop frequently to check exhaust for heat. Operators are also reminded to bring a fire extinguisher, axe and shovel.

The boundary of the affected area is east of Provincial Road 302, south of Trans-Canada Highway 1, west of the Ontario border and north of the U.S. border.

The province is also reminding campers that fireworks and paper sky lanterns are prohibited at all times in provincial parks. The use of drones near wildfires is also not allowed.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service said wildfire danger in central and eastern Manitoba is high to extreme. There were six wildfires burning in the province as of Friday, including a large blaze near Cross Lake First Nation.