Wildfire discovered along Okanagan Connector under control, B.C. officials say

A fast-growing wildfire discovered near the Okanagan Connector on Monday night has burned an estimated three hectares, officials say.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said suppression efforts had contained the flames by Tuesday morning, and that the blaze was under control with crews extinguishing any remaining hot-spots.

According to the BCWS website, the fire at Hamilton Hill was discovered along Highway 97C near Merritt around 7 p.m.

Kyla Fraser, an information officer for Kamloops Fire Centre, told Castanet News that the BCWS initially sent two attack crews to the fire. She says the Merritt Fire Department also assisted.

Further north in Kamloops, the air quality is expected to worsen in the coming days. BCWS says smoke from the Rossmoore, Adams Lake and Bush Creek fires, along with controlled burns, is drifting into the city.

Crews were able to get 40 per cent of planned ignitions done on the Rossmoore wildfire Monday night, but aerial operations were paused due to winds and poor visibility.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire has shown some growth on the south-eastern side but is burning away from communities.

Environment Canada is warning that fire crews will face additional challenges once the heat wave comes to an end in parts of B.C.

“When we lose the heat and transition into cooler temperatures, that transition period can be dangerous when we have higher winds and we could potentially see some dry lightning that could lead to some new fires starts,” said Brennan Allen, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

“Right now the story is heat but as we work our way into the weekend it will be more involved fire risk that comes with that drastic change.”

The fire danger rating in most of southern B.C. is ranked at moderate to high, while mapping shows the majority of the province remains at a drought level of four or five on the five-point scale.

There are currently 377 wildfires burning in the province.