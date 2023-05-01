Wildfire encroaching on hamlet hosting evacuees from neighbouring community

A change in fire direction Monday afternoon meant one of the communities that was hosting Parkland County wildfire evacuees over the weekend needed to evacuate, too.

A wildfire alert was issued by the county at 12:15 p.m., warning residents that the wildfire north of Highway 16 was expected to change directions and begin moving south toward the hamlet of Wildwood.

That alert said, "No evacuation is required yet, but an Evacuation Order is expected today."

However, within an hour, Wildwood residents were told to leave.

"The Wildwood Community Hall is no longer a reception centre for Parkland County residents. Instead, evacuated residents in need of a place to stay can travel to the Edson and District Leisure Centre, 1021 49 St., Edson, or the Wabamun Jubilee Hall, which remains open for residents to register," the county said in a 1 p.m. update online.

About an hour later, the evacuation zone grew to include Lobstick, and areas around north, east and south Chip Lake.

Wildwood and Wabamun have been hosting residents of the nearby communities of Entwistle and Evansburg, who fled two wildfires on Saturday.

According to the most recent information from Alberta Wildfire, the two fires total more than 2,600 hectares in size.

As of Monday, they were both considered out of control.

"Strong winds and very dry fuel are the main factors that this wildfire is spreading so quickly. The fire is burning in a mixture of grass, shrub, trees and marsh," the government agency said.

A farm was destroyed in the Entwistle area. The homeowner told CTV News on Monday everything happened in a hurry.

"It was looking like it was moving our way very quickly. The wind was gusting straight toward us. And then suddenly it came very quickly, the evacuation order. We had the police there hustling us out of there," Bevan Ayotte told CTV News Edmonton from Drayton Valley.

"We had extremely limited time to gather up all the animals and few items from the house, but very little unfortunately."

Ayotte said he and his girlfriend were lucky to gather all their animals: eight or nine cats, four rabbits, a dog and a chinchilla.

When he went back to check on his property, it was "just gone."

"You can't even believe your eyes…it's just flat, there's nothing left there. The gardens are gone, the sheds, the barns, the animal enclosures, dog houses.

"I don't think it's really hit fully just yet."

Ayotte is grateful a GoFundMe was launched to help them.

Anyone who sees a wildfire that is not listed on the Alberta Wildfire app is asked to report it to 310-FIRE.

Highways in the area remained closed Monday morning, as did Entwistle School, which has a student body of 113.