Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., lifted

An evacuation order that went into place in the Highway 810 area west of Sudbury on June 6 due to a wildfire has been lifted after two weeks.

The highway is still closed between Ritchie Falls and Highway 553, north of Massey, and travel and use restrictions remain in place, however, the area has been reduced.

A wildfire dubbed Sudbury 17 started June 4 and is still not under control.

The fire is 5,857 hectares in size and is located three kilometres west of Madawanson Lake and 0.5 km east of Pilot Lake.

It is an area that is mainly used for recreation.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said multiple crews are committed to the fire.

WILDFIRES IN THE NORTH

As of Tuesday morning, there were a total of 52 active wildfires in Ontario – 19 in the northeast and 33 in the northwest.

There are 52 active wildland fires in the province on Tuesday morning. Here is a clip of the fire behavior exhibited by #Cochrane 7 northeast of Lake Abitibi yesterday afternoon. (Provided by Chad Porter, Fire Operations Technician from the Cochrane Fire Management Headquarters) pic.twitter.com/8SWIlnbQsZ

Nine of the fires in the northwest and 10 in the northeast are still not under control.

The three new fires that started in the last 24 hours are in the northwest region.

More than 120,000 hectares have burned since April 12 and 229 forest fires have been extinguished.

The only two fires that saw significant growth over the last 24 hours are in the Sioux Lookout area.

Sioux Lookout 31 grew from 990 ha to 6991 ha and Sioux Lookout 33 more than doubled from 2,000 ha to 5,371 ha.

Over 100 Mexican firefighters arrived in Thunder Bay yesterday afternoon to support our FireRangers. Once they have received their provincial briefing they will be assigned to fires in the Northwest and Northeast Regions. Welcome to the team, we appreciate your service! @CIFFC pic.twitter.com/T1N9nf4DJe