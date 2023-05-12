Wildfire evacuations in Brazeau County, Drayton Valley to stay for at least another week: officials

Despite progress by firefighters, a blaze in Brazeau County remains too "volatile" for evacuees to expect to return home within a week, officials say.

The county and Town of Drayton Valley posted the same message late Thursday evening on social media.

"We want to make it clear to residents who are evacuated that we cannot consider re-entry at this time. The wildfire situation remains too volatile, and while progress is being made on restoring critical infrastructure, services are not yet in place to support our residents coming back to the community," the statement read in part.

"We know this is not the news that community residents and businesses want to hear; however, re-entry must be done right in order to be successful and safe for everyone."

Evacuees learned of the extension throughout the night and next morning.

"We're sad that we can't go home. We'd be happier if we can go home. But now, hearing that we can't go home for a couple more days is frustrating," Drayton Valley resident Barbara Okeynan told CTV News Edmonton early Friday.

Canadian Red Cross has been helping by providing the family with temporary motel accommodations.

"It's frustrating because we don't know where we're going to be, we don't know where we're going to stay if the Red Cross doesn't help us out," Okeynan added.

The Buck Creek Wildfire, about two kilometres from the south edge of Drayton Valley, was nearly 5,000 hectares in size on Thursday, according to local officials.

During the past few days of cooler, wetter weather, crews made progress on 40 kilometres of dozer guard around the blaze, Brazeau County said.

But the fire remains active and temperatures are supposed to go up to the high 20s or low 30s throughout the weekend.

"Although the fire activity may appear to have settled down, fire continues to burn inside the fire perimeter... Specialized crews are actively addressing priority hot spots. The forecast is calling for hot, dry temperatures and increased winds in the next few days and this will determine how well the fire guards in place will hold," Brazeau County and Drayton Valley officials said.

Some of the Canadian Armed Forces who have been deployed to Alberta will be stationed in the county. Alberta Wildfire has also sent resources.

"We hear your frustration," municipal officials told Brazeau County and Drayton Valley residents.

"All of the staff, crews, and volunteers responding to this emergency are working very hard to get you home as quickly as possible. We know people are anxious, tired, and want to go home. Our crews are working around the clock to make this happen."

They are expected to provide an update at 1:30 p.m.

A group of wildfires near the Brazeau Dam remained classified by Alberta Wildfire on Thursday as out of control and more than 82,500 hectares in size.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa