Wildfire evacuees assured their empty homes are safe from criminals

Mounties are assuring Alberta residents forced out of their communities because of wildfires that they're working hard to keep their property safe.

"The Alberta RCMP understand that the protection of your property is second only to the protection of your loved ones," RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan said in a news release on Friday. "We would like to assure you that we are employing a number of policing strategies to enhance the safety and security of evacuated communities during the wildfires."

Officers are maintaining tight access to evacuated communities through perimeter controls.

Police are also conducting roving patrols through the communities, looking for signs of criminal activity, as well as people who are not authorized to be in the area.

Mounties are using tools like night vision technology on drones to identify suspicious activity in evacuated communities.

Special tactical operations and emergency response teams are in place to react if any incidents are discovered, and police say experienced investigators will be deployed to examine reports of suspicious activities.

Officers are also using tactics like bait vehicles to catch criminals in the act.

For the most up-to-date information on your community, call 310-4455 or visit the Alberta Emergency website.