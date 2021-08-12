Wildfire forces evacuation of entire B.C. community of Logan Lake

The entire community of Logan Lake, B.C., has been placed under an evacuation order as crews struggle to control the massive Tremont Creek wildfire burning nearby.

The approximately 2,000 residents of the district municipality were told to flee Thursday afternoon, and warned there were no available accommodations in the neighbouring towns of Merritt or Ashcroft.

"You must leave this area immediately," reads the order issued by Mayor Robin Smith, who said police would be enforcing the evacuation.

An emergency services centre is being set up at Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, located at 46363 Yale Rd. in Chilliwack, about a two-hour drive away.

The District of Logan Lake was already under an evacuation alert due to the Tremont Creek fire, which has spread across an estimated 36,400 hectares.

In an update posted Thursday afternoon, the B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze, which was discovered on July 12, remains classified as out of control.

"Yesterday evening the fire challenged guards on the east flank, just north of Leighton Lake," the message reads. "Increased fire activity resulted in the fire escaping containment lines in some areas."

Evacuation alerts remain in place for the Ashcroft Indian Band and the Village of Ashcroft, located northwest of Logan Lake.

More information on evacuations related to the Tremont Creek fire are available on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.