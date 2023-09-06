Wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon has burned 27 structures, officials say

One of the wildfires that prompted evacuation orders and alerts in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon has destroyed 27 structures so far, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Most of the structures burned by the Kookipi Creek blaze were recreational and maintenance buildings, while six were residential, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Officials noted no one has been killed by the wildfire, which burned for weeks before flaring up during a period of intense windstorms in mid-August. The rapid spread forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 1 between Lytton and Hope for almost two weeks.

"The impacts and trauma associated with the Kookipi Creek wildfire are undeniable," said Diane Johnson, FVRD director of Electoral Area A, in a news release. "However, the communities we call home will support each other as we recover."

Some evacuation orders triggered by the wildfire were downgraded to alerts this week, allowing affected residents to return home – though officials have warned that danger remains in some areas.

The FVRD, which has released a re-entry guide for evacuees, said ongoing hazards include danger trees and poor road conditions.

As of Wednesday, the B.C. Wildfire Service website still had the Kookipi Creek blaze categorized as "out of control," with an estimated size of 18,000 hectares.