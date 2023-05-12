Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Digby County remains 90 per cent contained.
The Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) provided an update on the fire near the community of Hassett, N.S., on Twitter Friday morning.
Hassett wildfire update (8:53 a.m.) The fire is still 90% contained. It is being held at an estimated 111 hectares. 34 DNRR staff, 7 volunteer firefighters and 1 helicopter on scene.
See next update here shortly after 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/fWmmczzmOw
The fire first became 90 per cent contained Thursday evening.
DNRR says the fire is currently being held at an estimated 111 hectares, which it has stayed at since Tuesday evening.
Thirty-four DNRR staff, seven volunteer firefighters and a helicopter are at the scene.
The fire started Monday and was about eight hectares.
At the time, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Man handed life sentence, no parole for 12 years, in murder of Winnipeg taxi driverA Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in his cab in the North End will spend at least 12 years behind bars before he is eligible parole.
-
'See how strong you can become': 'World's Strongest Man' is Canadian for first time everHe can pull trucks. He can deadlift the equivalent weight of an adult male moose. He can hoist fully grown men over his shoulders in the middle of an interview on national television. Mitchell Hooper is the first Canadian ever to win the title of World’s Strongest Man.
-
Cornwall Hospital still dealing with effects of cyberattackThe Cornwall Hospital says it's still dealing with the fallout from a cyberattack on its computer network that happened a month ago.
-
One Ontario city sees car insurance rates spike by 40 per centIt’s getting more expensive to drive a car in Ontario and rates in at least one city have jumped by nearly 40 per cent since 2021, a new report says.
-
Garage fire in Barrie leads to $50k in damagesBarrie fire crews battled a blaze at a five-bedroom boarding house on Gloria Street Friday.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme CourtA British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
-
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball fieldWindsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
-
Crescent Point Energy reports first-quarter profit down from year agoCrescent Point Energy Corp. reported its first-quarter profit was down from a year ago as energy prices were also lower.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: PoliceTwo people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.