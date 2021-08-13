Wildfire in Parkland County prompts emergency alert, possible evacuations
A new wildfire burning west of Edmonton in Parkland County prompted an emergency alert Friday evening.
County officials say the fire is burning in the area of Township Road 522 and Range Road 63, west of Horen, Alta.
“The fire is burning in a southeastern direction,” Parkland County said on social media. “Avoid the area. If you live in the area, be prepared for possible evacuation.”
Wildfire Alert Aug13 628PM Take necessary precautions. Parkland County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABfire #ABemerg— AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) August 14, 2021
The emergency alert was issued around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Fire crews are on scene and responding to the wildfire.
More to come…
