Wildfire in Pointe au Baril area being held

A wildfire that began beside railway tracks in the Pointe au Baril area Sunday afternoon is being held.

The fire, dubbed Parry Sound 14, was confirmed shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 24 about one kilometre south of the small Georgian Bay community and west of Highway 69, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.

"We received several calls from individuals travelling through the area yesterday (Sunday), about the smoke being generated by this wildland fire, which was visible from Highway 69," MNRF spokesperson Isabelle Chenard told CTV News in an email Monday morning.

"Three Ontario fire ranger crews have been on site since yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, they are from the Sudbury and Haliburton fire management headquarters."

An aerial fire suppression team and three aircraft were on site as well Sunday, including a CL415 waterbomber, lead birddog aircraft and EC130 helicopter.

As of Monday morning, the wildfire remains at one hectare in size.

"Crews made excellent progress establishing a hose line around the perimeter of the fire," Chenard said.

The fire hazard in the northeast region is mostly moderate to high.

"Some areas generally located north of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores and south of the highway 11 north corridor showing a low fire hazard," MNRF said.

As the wildfire season continues, there are currently 52 active fires in the province, 34 in the northeast and 18 in the northwest.

"At this time of year, when temperatures start to dip below zero in the overnight hours, fine forest fuels such as leaves, grasses and twigs start to die off and become increasingly combustible. This combined with a warming of temperatures during the day, especially with sunny skies and warm temperatures expected across the northeast region this week, contribute to a heightening of the forest fire hazard," Chenard said.

A total of 717 fires in Ontario have burned 429,639 hectares since April.

"At this same date last year, there had been 255 fires that had affected 2,522 hectares. The 10-year average shows 678 fires having affected 163,610 hectares of land in Ontario," Chenard said.

Oct. 31 is the end of the wildfire season.

"Aviation Forest Fires and Emergency Services would also like to remind the public that there is no daytime burning of yard debris during the fire season, consistent with the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario," Chenard said.

"We recommend using alternative methods to disposing of woody yard debris and leaf litter, such as composting or using your local landfill."