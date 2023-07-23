Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
On Sunday, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire was estimated at 1,800 hectares and was continuing to burn out of control. It is located roughly 24 kilometres south of Kamloops and highly visible from the city as well as the highway, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The Thompson –Nicola Regional District ordered 49 properties to evacuate Saturday and placed another 327 on alert.
"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the notification from the district says.
The fire was discovered Friday but grew significantly Saturday due to hot, dry and windy conditions, the BCWS said in a social media post. It is suspected to be lightning caused.
There are currently 483 wildfires burning in B.C. of those, 295 are classified as out of control.
