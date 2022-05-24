Wildfire near Mount Uniacke considered under control: DNR
Fire crews in Nova Scotia responded to a wildfire near Mount Uniacke on Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told CTV News fire crews were responding to an "out of control" wildfire and that the size was unknown.
DNR also said a helicopter that originally responded to the fire had been released.
About two hours later, the department said the fire's size was approximately one hectare and was considered under control. Crews were still on scene to monitor for hotspots.
Fire near Mount Uniacke, Hants Co., is considered to be under control. Size is approximately one hectare. Helicopter has returned to base. Crew remains on scene to monitor for hotspots.— Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 24, 2022
TUESDAY'S BURN RESTRICTIONS
Burning was permitted in all Nova Scotia counties after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia's burn restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.
Tuesday: Burning restricted until 7 p.m. in all counties.
Check before you burn and know municipal bylaws! Restrictions updated daily at 2 p.m.: https://t.co/RzP6hCjupx pic.twitter.com/SjkEi4Lgnr
-
