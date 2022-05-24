Wildfire near Mount Uniacke considered under control: DNR

Fire crews in Nova Scotia responded to a wildfire near Mount Uniacke on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told CTV News fire crews were responding to an "out of control" wildfire and that the size was unknown.

DNR also said a helicopter that originally responded to the fire had been released.

About two hours later, the department said the fire's size was approximately one hectare and was considered under control. Crews were still on scene to monitor for hotspots.

TUESDAY'S BURN RESTRICTIONS

Burning was permitted in all Nova Scotia counties after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia's burn restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Burning restricted until 7 p.m. in all counties.



