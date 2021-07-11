Wildfire near Okanagan Falls prompts evacuation order for dozens of B.C. properties

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for dozens of addresses in Electoral Area D, near Okanagan Falls, as a result of a wildfire burning in the area.

The Thomas Creek wildfire is located approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake and is classified as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 20 hectares, but the BC Wildfire Service says it has grown considerably since that time, and was 100 hectares as of 7:15 p.m.

The wildfire service said it had seven personnel responding to the fire as of 3:30 p.m., and there were air tankers and two helicopters assisting with the response.

The regional district is asking all evacuees to register online with the provincial government, even if they don't require referrals for housing or other services.

"Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible," the district says in its evacuation order.

Those who require services are asked to visit the ESS Reception CEntre at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton. They can also call 250-486-1890 for more information.

The full list of properties subject to the evacuation order can be found on the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's website.