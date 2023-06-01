Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the Newcastle Creek fire, which was first reported to officials Monday afternoon, remains approximately five kilometres from the village of Sayward and its roughly 300 residents.
Two helicopters and 60 firefighters continued to battle the blaze Thursday.
The fire has grown from approximately 15 hectares when it was first reported to 90 hectares by nightfall Monday.
On Wednesday afternoon, wildfire officials said they were able to more accurately map the fire area from the sky as smoke conditions eased, revealing the fire to be approximately 160 hectares, where it held Thursday.
The wildfire service has not recommended evacuations for Sayward, where the mayor said Wednesday village officials have a "strong plan in place" should the fire conditions worsen.
The provincial wildfire agency says 57 fires are actively burning in the province Thursday, with 12 fires considered out of control.
