Wildfire near UBC's Wreck Beach prompts crews to ask residents to avoid area

A wildfire burning near the University of British Columbia's Wreck Beach led crews to ask people to avoid the area Tuesday morning.

Officials released very little information about the blaze, but said they were on scene at about 8 a.m. A little after 10 a.m., the fire was out.

@VanFireRescue crews currently on scene at UBC with a wildfire.



Avoid the area.@IAFF18 @CityofVancouver

A notice from UBC said the fire was near the top of Trail 5 along Northwest Marine Drive.

The fire broke out as Vancouver remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C in the city on Tuesday. On Monday, the Vancouver area broke a temperature record set in 1995. That year, the mercury rose to 27.5. But on Monday, it got as high as 31.7 C.