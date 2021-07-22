Wildfire on southern Vancouver Island triples in size, now 'out of control'
A wildfire burning on southern Vancouver Island has tripled in size Thursday, breaking free of the control of firefighters.
The Muir Creek fire, in a remote valley northeast of Shirley, B.C., was discovered Friday.
Fire crews had successfully contained the blaze to one-third of a hectare until Thursday morning, when the blaze had reached one hectare, or approximately two and a half acres.
The fire is now “out of control,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Investigators suspect the fire was human-caused.
“We saw growth overnight,” said Coastal Fire Centre information officer Dorthe Jakobsen. “The conditions are very dry out there.”
A helicopter, two water trucks and a crew of nine personnel on the ground are currently battling the blaze, Jakobsen said.
“They will be there all day,” Jakobsen said, but noted “resources change all the time as the needs change on the fire.”
The Muir Creek fire is currently the only wildfire on Vancouver Island, according to the wildfire service.
