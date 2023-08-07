Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.

There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, according to Sunday's update from Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES).

Of these active fires, four are not under control, five are being held, 10 are under control and 27 are being observed, the report said. 18 new fires were reported in the Northeast Region this weekend.

“The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region with one small pocket of extreme fire hazard centered around the community of Thessalon,” said emergency officials.

Sudbury 31 is the largest new fire in the region – it is not under control. Sudbury 7, confirmed on Aug. 5, is located approximately 5 kilometers west of Twin Lake in French River Provincial Park and is listed as 0.7 hectares in size, according to the update.

NORTHWEST REGION

There 56 active wildfires in the Northwest Region with wildland fire hazard mostly moderate to high across the region, according to the AFFES update.

“Some pockets of extreme hazard remain around Red Lake and Slate Falls Nation Reserve, while an area of low hazard extends from Dryden to Lake Nipigon and around Geraldton,” said emergency officials.

Of the active fires, 12 are not under control, six are being held, 11 are under control and 27 fires are being observed.

In Ontario, a fire classified as ‘being observed’ is being monitored to allow the ecological benefits of wildland fire to take place as it would in the natural environment without human intervention, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) explained in a tweet last month.

#WidlandFires are a vital ecological component of #Canadian forests. In #Ontario, a fire classified as Being Observed is being monitored to allow the ecological benefits of wildland fire to take place as it would in the natural #Environment without human intervention. pic.twitter.com/MywaVuIhae

“Initial attack crews have called 7 fires out in the past 24 hours,” said emergency officials, in the update.

Thunder Bay 43 confirmed Saturday and Red Lake 69 confirmed Sunday are the largest of the new fires in the northwest – both measuring 0.5 hectares. Thunder Bay 43 is located approximately 3.0 kilometres east of Quetico Park, near Bedivere Lake and is being held. Red Lake 69 is located approximately 18.4 kilometres west of Pakwash Lake, and 13.1 kilometres east of Longlegged Lake and is not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 33 remains the largest and most significant fire in the region – it is still not under control. Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 62,377 hectares in size.

“Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support,” reads the report.

Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation are 10,182 and 19,177 hectares respectively.

“Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning,” said officials concerning both Nipigon 19 and Red Lake 28.

“Excellent progress is being made.”

FIRE BANS

The Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ) previously in place for the entire Fire Region of Ontario was lifted on July 11 and no major northeastern municipalities have fire bans currently in place.

“Lifting the RFZ does not mean we can let our guard down when it comes to preventing human-caused fires,” said emergency officials.

“We all need to remain vigilant and keep safety top of mind when having outdoor fires.”

Happy August long weekend to everyone celebrating. If you're having an outdoor fire, remember to start no sooner than 2hrs before sunset and extinguished no later than 2hrs after sunrise. Keep tools/water nearby, never leave it unattended. Know the rules: https://t.co/4vnnrJ4r42 pic.twitter.com/rjiMg80P7G

FIREWORKS

With wildland fire hazard levels rising across the province fire safety officials are recommending caution with regards to fireworks. Fireworks are prohibited by some municipalities – it is important to check your local bylaws.

However, several communities are moving ahead with their planned Civic Holiday fireworks displays.

"Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, but practice fire safety. During periods of hot, dry weather, sparks and embers can start wildland fires," said the MNRF in a tweet, last week.

“Only launch fireworks over a fire safe area and always keep fire suppression equipment on hand.”

#Fireworks are an exciting part of summer, but practice fire safety! During periods of hot, dry weather, sparks and embers can start #WildlandFires. Only launch fireworks over a fire safe area and always keep fire suppression equipment on hand. pic.twitter.com/lzE4xdsUrZ

"A person that starts a wildland fire from failing to extinguish hot residue from fireworks can be charged under the (Forest Fire Prevention) act and may be held responsible to pay the total cost of putting the fire out," the MNRF explained in June.

Under the Forest Fire Prevention Act, it is illegal to leave any discharge residue from a firearm, flare, firework or explosive in or within 300 metres of a forest area unextinguished.

THE 2023 FOREST FIRE SEASON

The 2023 forest fire season has been a busy one in Ontario, with a total of 595 confirmed fires reported so far this year, above the 10-year average of 523 fires for the same time period – and significantly more than the 174 total fires reported in 2022.

STAY UP-TO-DATE

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and will provide new information as it becomes available. Check back often for updates.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view the Ontario Forest Fire Info Map online here.

Wildland fires have been prevalent this summer, but you can help protect your property by implementing simple FireSmart tips inside the Home Ignition Zone. Follow the FireSmart homeowner’s guide to learn how. You can find it at: https://t.co/l7GPwImTtD pic.twitter.com/0xt4EIZEUi