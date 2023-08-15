Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality

The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an air quality statement for most of the province just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, saying smoke would cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

As of Wednesday morning, the air quality index in Winnipeg is at five, which means there is a moderate risk.

According to ECCC, southern Manitoba will see varying amounts of smoke throughout the day; however, the smoke will remain consistent throughout the north. The smokiness will become more widespread across the province on Wednesday night.

Northern Manitoba will see improved conditions beginning early on Thursday, but southern Manitoba will have to wait until Thursday evening.

ECCC is reminding people that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone, even at low concentrations.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the weather agency said.

If people are outside and notice the smoke is impacting them, they are told to take a break somewhere that has clean, cool air.

ECCC also recommends taking the following steps to avoid the risks of smoke:

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes difficult;

Check the Air Quality Health Index and monitor your symptoms;

If you have an HVAC system, use the highest rated MERV filter and set the fan to recirculate air;

If you have to spend time outside, wear a well-fitted respirator-type mask;

Reduce sources of indoor air pollution, including smoking, frying foods, and burning candles; and

Check in on those who may be more at risk.

CANCELLATIONS

The smoke has already led to the cancellation of one event in Winnipeg, as Assiniboia Downs said the races scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled.

"In consideration of the welfare of the horses and riders, Assiniboia Downs has cancelled live racing for Tuesday, August 15, due to poor air quality," the organization said in a statement.

The Downs said racing is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.