Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday

A number of southern Manitoba communities are experiencing smoky conditions on Tuesday morning.

According to a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the smoke is causing poor air quality and visibility in parts of the province. However, the smoke is expected to clear in the next few hours.

As of Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., Winnipeg’s air quality health index was at a 10, which is very high risk.

ECCC notes that everyone should take steps to reduce their exposure as wildfire smoke can be harmful to people’s health, even at low concentrations. Those with lung disease, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are most at risk.

The weather agency offers the following tips to stay safe from the smoke: