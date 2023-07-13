Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary

An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the conditions could be "harmful to everyone's health."

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke," the agency wrote in a statement.

Calgary's air quality health index (AQHI) rating is currently listed at seven, or high risk.

Communities further north, such as Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan are all listed at 10 or 10+ on the AQHI.

ECCC advised residents to consider stopping outdoor activities, take steps to ensure indoor air is clean and take frequent breaks from the smoke if there is a need to be outside.

"It's possible that wildfire smoke and heat will compound to create two dangerous health situations," says Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with ECCC.

"The more you can smell it and the more smoke obstructs your view, that's how you can tell its at a dangerous concentration for your health."

Officials with the Calgary Stampede say the smoke won't impact events.

"The current conditions are certainly less than ideal for us, but there's no imminent plans to modify or cancel any scheduled programs," says Kerrie Blizard, director of public safety and environment at the Calgary Stampede.

"It's short bursts of exertion, from eight seconds at the rodeo to a minute and fifteen or thirty of the chuckwagons, those are short periods of time that are easier to manage in these kinds of conditions," said Kristina Barnes, manager of Agriculture and western events for Calgary Stampede.

WILDFIRES BURNING

According to the province, there are 115 active wildfires burning in Alberta. Thirteen are considered to be out of control.

Strong winds have brought smoke into the city.

Calgary's poor air is expected to persist until at least Friday night.

(With files from Austin Lee)